Kendrick Lamar Joins Terrace Martin & More On Star-Studded Track 'Drones'

Although Kendrick Lamar hasn't dropped a solo record in a while, he continues to bless fans with his epic features on some of the year's biggest hip hop records. The Compton king recently teamed up with Grammy nominated producer/rapper Terrace Martin on his new album "Drones".

Along with K. Dot, the title track from Martin's latest project, also features Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg and James Fauntelroy. According to the famed producer, the concept for the single came about six years ago following the release of Kendrick's award winning album To Pimp a Butterfly.