Kendrick Lamar Joins Terrace Martin & More On Star-Studded Track 'Drones'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 5, 2021
Although Kendrick Lamar hasn't dropped a solo record in a while, he continues to bless fans with his epic features on some of the year's biggest hip hop records. The Compton king recently teamed up with Grammy nominated producer/rapper Terrace Martin on his new album "Drones".
Along with K. Dot, the title track from Martin's latest project, also features Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg and James Fauntelroy. According to the famed producer, the concept for the single came about six years ago following the release of Kendrick's award winning album To Pimp a Butterfly.
A press release for Martin's new album shared:
"Martin, in a philosophical conversation with Lamar, discussed a growing desensitization and a general lack of compassion amongst society. This conversation quickly led to the birth of the title track, ‘Drones.'”
Terrace, known for producing chart-topping hits for some of hip hop's biggest artists, including Lamar, Snoop and YG, opened up about the theme behind his upcoming album, Drones, sharing:
"There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music. You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”
Martin's sultry project also album also features collaborations with Leon Bridges, Cordae, Robert Glasper, YG, D Smoke, Smino, Kim Burrell, and Hit-Boy.
As for Kendrick, fans can catch him performing at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.
Check out "Drones" above.