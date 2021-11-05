Little Mix's New Song 'Between Us' Is Full Of Fun Easter Eggs For Fans
By Emily Lee
November 5, 2021
On Friday (November 5), Little Mix dropped an emotional new balled 'Between Us.' The song, off their upcoming tenth-anniversary album, highlights the tight bond between Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall, and Perrie Edwards.
“‘Between Us’ is basically the song that we’re never going to be able to get through live! We’re going to be in floods of tears in front of everyone. It’s just such a cute stunning song, I love it so much,” Perrie said of the song.
If you listen closely, you'll be able to pick up on a ton of Easter Eggs referencing their biggest hits over the years. From 'Wings' to 'Sweet Melodies,' all of their many eras get a shout-out.
“I love how we reference Little Mix songs in the lyrics. We feel each other’s emotions 24/7, we’ve gone through everything together. It’s about ten years of friendship and sisterhood and our amazing relationship with our fans,” Leigh-Anne added.
“It’s one of those songs that anyone can listen to and think of someone that they truly love. It’s nice that we’re gonna have this song forever,” Jade concluded.
Here are the lyrics for 'Between Us':
When the curtains close and all of the lights go down
Safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around
And I will fix your crown
And if you're knocked, I'm your rock
I won't stop, you will never be in doubt, in doubt
Like, damn, we got history
Shared every misery
Lived every victory
Yeah, we got synergy
If they hurt you, they hurting me
That's just the way it be
We walked though the fire
And as the flames got higher
It made us survivors
Yeah it made us fighters, fighters
So, here's my vow
Starting from here and now
Nothing comes between us
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
'Cause love will never leave us
Nothing comes between us, between us
Remember the day when we finally found our wings?
It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything)
And any time they break us down
We bounce back, every track, had your back
So you'll never be in doubt(Never be in), doubt
Damn, we got history(Yeah)
In all these sweet melodies(Yeah)
Lived every victory
Yeah, we got synergy
If they hurt you, they hurtin' me(Ooh)
Yeah, that's just the way it be
We walked though the fire(Fire)
And as the flames got higher
Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah it made us fighters, fighters
So, here's my vow (Here's my vow)
Starting from here and now(Here and now)
Nothing comes between us(Between us)
Nothing comes between us (Us)
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
'Cause love will never leave us
'Cause nothing comes between us, between us
Damn, we got history
Even when life moves on (Moves on)
If they hurt you, they hurtin' me
We will always be as one
So, here's my vow
Starting from here and now
Nothing comes between us
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
Love will never leave us
Nothing comes between us
Between us
Us, us(Us), us
(I swear that we won't lose this thing we found)
Us, us, us (Between us)(Us)
When the curtains close and all of the lights go down(Down)
It's safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around
To celebrate ten years as a group, as well as their many accomplishments, Little Mix will release Between Us as a special thank you to the fans. The project will include their biggest hits off previous records, as well as five brand new songs. Between Us drops on November 12.