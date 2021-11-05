Little Mix's New Song 'Between Us' Is Full Of Fun Easter Eggs For Fans

Here are the lyrics for 'Between Us':

When the curtains close and all of the lights go down

Safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around

And I will fix your crown

And if you're knocked, I'm your rock

I won't stop, you will never be in doubt, in doubt

Like, damn, we got history

Shared every misery

Lived every victory

Yeah, we got synergy

If they hurt you, they hurting me

That's just the way it be

We walked though the fire

And as the flames got higher

It made us survivors

Yeah it made us fighters, fighters

So, here's my vow

Starting from here and now

Nothing comes between us

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

'Cause love will never leave us

Nothing comes between us, between us

Remember the day when we finally found our wings?

It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything)

And any time they break us down

We bounce back, every track, had your back

So you'll never be in doubt(Never be in), doubt

Damn, we got history(Yeah)

In all these sweet melodies(Yeah)

Lived every victory

Yeah, we got synergy

If they hurt you, they hurtin' me(Ooh)

Yeah, that's just the way it be

We walked though the fire(Fire)

And as the flames got higher

Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah it made us fighters, fighters

So, here's my vow (Here's my vow)

Starting from here and now(Here and now)

Nothing comes between us(Between us)

Nothing comes between us (Us)

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

'Cause love will never leave us

'Cause nothing comes between us, between us

Damn, we got history

Even when life moves on (Moves on)

If they hurt you, they hurtin' me

We will always be as one

So, here's my vow

Starting from here and now

Nothing comes between us

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

Love will never leave us

Nothing comes between us

Between us

Us, us(Us), us

(I swear that we won't lose this thing we found)

Us, us, us (Between us)(Us)

When the curtains close and all of the lights go down(Down)

It's safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around