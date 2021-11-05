Man Eaten By Piranhas After Jumping In Lake During Bee Attack

By Jason Hall

November 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A man reportedly died after being eaten by piranhas while trying to escape from a swarm of bees in Brazil last week.

The 30-year-old man was fishing with two friends in Landia de Minas when the bees attacked, Correio Braziliense reports via the India Times.

The other two individuals managed to safely swim out to shore, while the victim was apparently eaten by piranhas while in the lake.

Correio Braziliense reports the 30-year-old was located by local firefighters about four meters away from the shore.

“The man’s face and other body parts were destroyed by the firefighter who performed the rescue," the department confirmed to Correio Brazilense via the India Times.

The survivors told authorities they were fishing in the lake when their boat hit logs, causing a disturbance to the beehive and leading to the attacking swarm.

One survivor said he tried to help his friend, despite being allergic to bee stings.

A lieutenant with the Military Fire Department's Third Platoon confirmed the two survivors were admitted to a local hospital after the incident took place.

El Nacional said authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and whether the victim drowned prior to being eaten by the piranha or was unable to swim away the carnivorous fish prior to his death.

