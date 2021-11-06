At Least 8 Dead, 300 Injured After Crowd Surge At Astroworld Festival

The events that led to a mass stampede have been estimated to have started brewing at around 9:38 p.m. on Friday Night. According to Houston Fire Department Chief Samual Peña, "The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage and that caused some panic and started causing some injuries. People began to fall out and become unconscious and that created additional panic."

Following the stampede, 17 patients had been transported to the hospital, with 11 in cardiac arrest at the time. Peña said that festival staff had been "quickly overwhelmed" by the event, and so the Houston Fire Department dispatched 50 units to the festival location.

Scott had been the one headlining the festival and performing on stage at the time of the incident. The rapper had brought out Drake as a surprise guest during his performance during his set. Videos shared to social media of the event saw concertgoers being pulled out of the festival on stretchers, while others were undergoing CPR. One video saw Scott still performing on stage during the stampede, with festivalgoers trying to get the attention of security guards in order to inform them of the events occurring on the festival grounds.

"I'm sending investigators to the hospital because we just don't know," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said, according to The New York Times. "We're going to do an investigation and find out, because it's not fair to producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge."

"I witnessed someone unconscious, struggling to get him out, like his friends were trying to get him out and just people weren't caring enough to make a path," a festivalgoer, Stephen Gutierrez, said to KHOU. "I'm a 400-pound guy. I jumped in because that's just my instinct, and I just made a path for him."

Another stampede was reported to have occurred at the festival earlier in the day when hundreds of fans had tried to rush the VIP security checkpoint in order to enter the festival. KPRC 2 reported that some of those trying to rush into the festival had been detained and arrested, however, others managed to weave their way into the crowd. "We do know that we had people jump the fest," Peña had said.