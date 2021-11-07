Adele And Rich Paul May Have Just Taken The Next Step In Their Relationship
By Ryan Shepard
November 7, 2021
Engagement rumors are at an all-time high after Adele was spotted at a music studio in West London on Saturday. According to multiple reports, Adele was seen wearing an all-black outfit while carrying a red Fendi Peekaboo handbag. To top it all of, the chart-topping artist had a show-stopping gold band wrapped around her ring finger.
While Adele's gold band could be a chic choice in jewelry, many fans thought it could be a sign that she is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul. Over the summer, the two were spotted courtside in Phoenix during the 2021 NBA Finals. More recently, the couple was spotted at a party hosted by Paul's friend and client, LeBron James and his wife, Savannah. Adele hasn't publicly stated that she's pursuing marriage, but she did tell British Vogue that she is "very happy" with Paul at the moment.
"Yes, we're together. We're very happy," she said earlier this month.
Those around the couple have witnessed their relationship throughout the year. One source close to the two told E! that things are "serious."
"Their relationship has become more serious in the last few months," a source close to Adele and Paul told the outlet.
Adele Debuts a Gold Band on That Finger — Is She Engaged to Rich Paul? https://t.co/I3XTVbupq8 https://t.co/OtWoh12SAN pic.twitter.com/u5aD9VfEOa— Eugene Bedell jr. (@Ebedell20) November 7, 2021
As engagement rumors gain steam, Adele appears to be focused on the upcoming release of her latest album, 30. The new project will come with 15 new tracks and contributions from Chris Stapleton and Erroll Garner.
“When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she told fans about the process of creating her newest body of work.
“My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f— it, you only live once’. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”
30 will arrive on November 19.