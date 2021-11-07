Adele And Rich Paul May Have Just Taken The Next Step In Their Relationship

Engagement rumors are at an all-time high after Adele was spotted at a music studio in West London on Saturday. According to multiple reports, Adele was seen wearing an all-black outfit while carrying a red Fendi Peekaboo handbag. To top it all of, the chart-topping artist had a show-stopping gold band wrapped around her ring finger.

While Adele's gold band could be a chic choice in jewelry, many fans thought it could be a sign that she is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul. Over the summer, the two were spotted courtside in Phoenix during the 2021 NBA Finals. More recently, the couple was spotted at a party hosted by Paul's friend and client, LeBron James and his wife, Savannah. Adele hasn't publicly stated that she's pursuing marriage, but she did tell British Vogue that she is "very happy" with Paul at the moment.

"Yes, we're together. We're very happy," she said earlier this month.

Those around the couple have witnessed their relationship throughout the year. One source close to the two told E! that things are "serious."

"Their relationship has become more serious in the last few months," a source close to Adele and Paul told the outlet.