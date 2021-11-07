Ed Sheeran Reveals His Daughter Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

After recovering from a scary COVID-19 diagnosis, Ed Sheeran is back out and about. Celebrating the release of his latest album, the four-time Grammy winner returned to Saturday Night Live to perform "Overpass Graffiti," "Shivers" and star alongside Pete Davidson in the "Dionne Warwick Talk Show" skit.

Hours before Ed Sheeran made his grand appearance on the iconic show, he sat down with an iconic radio show host by the name of Howard Stern. During their conversation, Ed Sheeran explained how he was able to reassure the Saturday Night Live team that he'd recover from his COVID-19 diagnosis in time to perform.

“Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement," he explained.

"I was always playing that. I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff."

As the conversation unfolded, Ed Sheeran opened up about how difficult his quarantine period was. The chart-topping artist told Stern that he was not able to see his wife for more than a week. Not to mention, he was concerned about his daughter's well-being because she had tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

"I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it [COVID-19]," he said.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. Basically, it was me and my daughter for a week. She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. Three days of really, really bad symptoms, I think."

Fortunately, he and his daughter have recovered, but he explained that he feels like he's still being treated as if he still has the virus.

"It’s quite an odd thing getting that and then having to announce it to the world, and then suddenly like, I'm now out of it, and I’m still sort of being treated [like he has COVID]," he explained.

"It's kind of uncomfortable."

Moving forward, Ed Sheeran will get back into the swing of things with a few holiday shows. First up, he'll be taking the stage at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball on December 3 in California.