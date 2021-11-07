The community of Hedwig Village, Texas is in mourning after 14-year-old John Hilgert was identified as a victim of the tragic events that took place at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston. People reports that Hilgert was a 14-year-old student at Memorial High School, who had a love for baseball. Shortly after his death was confirmed by local medical professionals, Memorial High School Principal Lisa Weir issued a statement honoring the young Houstonian.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," Weir wrote in a statement obtained by ABC 13 in Houston.

"This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."

Hilgert's baseball coach, Justin Higgs, also issued a tribute to the high school freshman. Higgs described the younge baseball player as an "angel" and "one of the nicest human beings" he's ever met.