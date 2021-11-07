Kim Kardashian appears to be testing the waters during her time away from Ye. Over the last few weeks, she's been spotted with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. While it's unclear how serious their relationship has become, it does appear that Kardashian's friends are happy for her.

"One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it," a source close to Davidson and Kardashian told Us Weekly.

"It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance."

While her friends are happy for her, it does appear that some people close to Kardashian are urging her to be cautious given Davidson's dating history. One source went as far as to describe Davidson as a "heartbreaker."

"People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself," a source close to the two told Us Weekly.

"Pete has this heartbreaker reputation for a reason, and while his intentions might be honorable, there’s a slight fear that Kim could be setting herself up for a vulnerable situation."

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson have commented on their relationship publicly, but Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, did. During a on-camera conversation with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN of Drink Champs, Ye said that Kardashian's relationship with Davidson doesn’t look god in the "eyes of God." He added that the couple is still legally married and he hopes they will get back together.

"I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced," he said.

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

After West's conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN aired, a source close to the two said Kardashian "isn't surprised" by Ye's comments. However, it doesn't appear that she's going to get back with the father of her children.

"There's no chance for reconciliation at this point," the source told E!