Nandi Bushell Has A New Drum Battle Opponent In Queen's Roger Taylor

After defeating Dave Grohl in their epic drum battle last year, it looks like Nandi Bushell's found another worthy opponent in Roger Taylor. Over the weekend, the 11-year-old prodigy shared a video showing footage of her time with the Queen drummer, and how her love for the band came to be.

In the clip, Bushell explained that when she was 8 years old she played the drum part of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for a commercial. “Ever since then I’ve loved Queen and Mr. Taylor’s playing, so to actually get to play with Mr. Taylor — just wow!" she gushed.

The two then competed in their own drum battle, which ended with a concession from Taylor. “I’m done," he said, tossing his drumsticks. "I give up!"

They then came together to jam on Queen's hit "We Are The Champions."

"I have just had another INCREDIBLE day! I just jammed with @Roger Taylor Solo the AMAZING drummer from @Queen Official!!!" Bushell wrote in the video's YouTube description. "Mr Taylor was so nice and kind to me. We had a little drum battle then we jammed a few Queen songs. I am so grateful and truly appreciate all of these unreal experiences! Thank you Mr Taylor!!!"

Watch the video above.