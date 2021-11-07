YUNGBLUD didn't hold back after being accused of faking his guitar playing by a Twitter user who shared live footage of the rocker with the caption "Guitars not even plugged for f**ks sake"

"you are a bully who wants a little ounce of attention," YUNGBLUD responded. "don’t include me in your bulls**t. this community’s about love. go plant a tree and stop talking bollocks."

He then clarified why there weren't any noticeable cords coming from his guitar. "to whom it might concern. this is the first and last time i will ever explain myself so listen up. it’s a wireless pack which requires no wire, hence it’s wireless secondly im playing the guitar riff which doubles the baseline of the song and the high guitar an octave down," YUNGBLUD explained. "(hence the lower a string and e string), i can finish playing early to make the vocal coz I’m covered by the bass. my strap broke and my guitar player Adam to the right of me is clearly playin the solo (rather well i might add)"

He then took it a step further, offering to isolate his guitar parts to prove himself. "thirdly, if anyone would like i will have my sound man bounce the audio of my guitar track from the show," YUNGBLUD wrote. "ill fookin mail it too you. i will forever back my art and i shouldn’t have to explain myself to anybody but the internet’s full of f**king morons so here we go xoxo"

See the full thread below.