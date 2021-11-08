Alana Haim Praised For Her Debut Acting Role In 'Licorice Pizza'

Alana Haim, of the band Haim, has her sights set on Hollywood with a starring role in the new film Licorice Pizza. Though the 29-year-old is known for being a pianist, guitarist, and vocalist in her band, which also consists of her two older sisters Este Haim and Danielle Haim, she's now receiving praise for her acting chops.

Directed by critically acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson, an early screening of Licorice Pizza has garnered a ton of positive buzz. While there are multiple big-name stars in this film, including Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn, much of the praise focused on Alana's performance, as well her co-star, Cooper Hoffman, who is also making his feature film debut in Licorice Pizza. For those who may not know, Cooper is the son of the late Academy Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“I had high expectations going into Licorice Pizza and somehow it was even better than I could’ve hoped. Another masterpiece by PTA,” Anderson's fellow director William Kirkley tweeted. “Truly incredible debut performances. There’s little better than going to a PTA movie," JJ Abrams, another famed director, gushed.