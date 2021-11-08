Blueface Wanted By Police, Faces Felony Charges Following Nightclub Attack

California police have issued a felony warrant for Blueface and some of his crew members following the on-camera beatdown of a nightclub bouncer back in September. According to reports, felony arrest warrants were recently issued for the "Thotiana" rapper and 2 other men who allegedly carried out the brutal attack of the bouncer in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.

Law enforcement sources reveal that Blueface and his pals have each been hit with two felony charges -- one for assault, and another for robbery. The robbery charge stems from an accusation that one of the men took a chain from the bouncer. In the viral footage, Blueface and pals can be seen kicking, punching and stomping the doorman, who was taken to the hospital shortly after a received stitches.