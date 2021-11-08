Dodge Hiring 'Chief Donut Maker' For $150,000 A Year To Drive A Muscle Car

Do you love driving super-powered muscle cars? If so, Dodge might have the perfect job for you. The company announced that it is looking to fill a newly created position called "Chief Donut Maker." The job will pay $150,000 per year and comes with one great perk; Your very own Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The standard Hellcat comes equipped with a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI® V8 engine that provides up to 717 horsepower.

The lucky person who wins the job will act as a brand ambassador for the car company and will get to drive the Hellcat to races, car shows, and other promotional events all over the country. They will also be given Dodge branded apparel and a "Chief Donut Maker" business card.

"It's an invitation to anyone who considers themselves part of the brotherhood of muscle family," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said. "Before the Dodge brothers were legends of the automotive industry, they were scrappy go-getters, never content to follow the trends. They had the tenacity to set the pace. They were seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things. We are seeking to hire someone just like them as an ambassador of Never Lift."

Kuniskis said that more information about the position and how to apply will be available on January 12.