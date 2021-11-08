Playboi Carti Show Issues Serious Safety Warning After 'Astroworld' Saga

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Playboi Carti's recent concert in California has been making its rounds on the social media due to a blunt safety warning message given by the rapper's team ahead of the show. On Saturday, fans attending the show, held at The Forum in Inglewood, took to the Internet to share the viral warning given by staff before the "Magnolia" rapper appeared on stage.

One concertgoer shared a Tik Tok of a man hopping on the mic before the show to warn the crowd about the no non-sense policy, saying:

"If you guys do not follow the rules, if you guys jump over to the floor, if you guys jump over to the floor, if you guys do anything that they consider dangerous, not one, not two, but just one person messing up, this show is over. We are fighting, we are convincing them to let us do this show for you, but this show now if it happens, it is on you. So please, let's have a good time and be respectful. Follow the rules, take care of each other, can we do that."

He continued:

"I'm here for you, we're here for you, the artist is here to perform for you, but I can't stress enough, let's have a good time. Let's be safe, enjoy the show."

The viral message comes just one day after day two of Travis Scott's Astroworld festival was cancelled after eight people died and several were injured following a sudden crowd crush. Travis Scott has issued an apology since the incident and will be covering funeral costs of the deceased.

