This Michigan Eatery Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Finding a restaurant that the entire family can enjoy can be difficult. Some restaurants are more kid-friendly, while others are better suited for adults.

LoveFood knows how difficult it can be for a family to agree on where to eat.

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

To help you find the best family-friendly restaurants in your area, LoveFood "scoured" every option around to see which dining establishment will suit your family best.

So, what is Michigan's best family-friendly restaurant?

Brome Modern Eatery in Dearborn.

Here is what the report had to say about Brome Modern Eatery:

Brome Modern Eatery is beloved for burgers, and wins extra points from parents for its dedicated kids’ menu with properly tasty takes on the dishes. There are also options like organic PB&J sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs and salads, with a choice of fries or fruit on the side. Oh, and families should expect the kids to want one of the gloriously thick shakes."

To see the best family-friendly restaurant in each state, click here.