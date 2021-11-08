This Minnesota Eatery Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Finding a restaurant that the entire family can enjoy can be difficult. Some restaurants are more kid-friendly, while others are better suited for adults.

LoveFood knows how difficult it can be for a family to agree on where to eat.

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

To help you find the best family-friendly restaurants in your area, LoveFood "scoured" every option around to see which dining establishment will suit your family best.

So, what is Minnesota's best family-friendly restaurant?

Holy Land in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about Holy Land:

"It's rare for any restaurant to win rave reviews across the board but Holy Land is that kind of place. The warm, welcoming spot serves the most delicious Middle Eastern food like gyros, rotisserie chicken and tender shawarma, with the meat cooked in clay ovens and on spits. The salads and sides are incredible, too, and the food tends to appease even the pickiest children. They go out of their way here to make families welcome, with free desserts and lollipops."

