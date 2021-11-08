This Missouri Cafe Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Finding a restaurant that the entire family can enjoy can be difficult. Some restaurants are more kid-friendly, while others are better suited for adults.

LoveFood knows how difficult it can be for a family to agree on where to eat.

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

To help you find the best family-friendly restaurants in your area, LoveFood "scoured" every option around to see which dining establishment will suit your family best.

So, what is Missouri's best family-friendly restaurant?

Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

Here is what the report had to say about Lambert's Cafe:

"What child wouldn't enjoy a restaurant where rolls are thrown (or "Throwed") around the room? Small chain Lambert's Cafe, which has another location in Silkeston and a third in Foley, Alabama, opened in 1942 and is known as the "home of throwed rolls" because waiting staff really do chuck bread rolls to hungry (and willing) customers. Needless to say, kids tend to love it."

To see the best family-friendly restaurant in each state, click here.