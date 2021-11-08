Thousands Demand Florida Police Be Investigated For Handling Of Petito Case

A petition calling for an investigation into the North Port Police Department's handling of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie investigation has already gotten more than 3,500 signatures as of Monday (November 8) morning.

The Change.org petition 'Gabby's Safe Haven 2.0' calls on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to launch an "internal investigation into this case," claiming the department was incompetent in its handling of the missing person cases related to Petito and Laundrie, her fiancé and a person of interest in her death.

“Police deal with citizens on a daily basis and the actions of incompetence can have tremendous, life-altering effects on numerous people in their communities,” the petition stated. “What happens when you have a department that’s full of incompetence? Well, Governor DeSantis, this case right here is what happens.”

Last month, local authorties said they now believe Laundrie may have died two days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing.

Joshua Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police Department told PEOPLE Magazine "there is a very good possibility" that the 23-year-old was actually dead when investigators monitoring his parents' Florida home mistook his mother for him last month.

Taylor also told WINK News that investigators made several lapses while attempting to keep a close eye on Laundrie prior to his disappearance and an ensuing month-long search, which included the belief that Brian was spotted leaving in his grey Ford Mustang and thought to return days later, but it was actually his mother, Roberta, mistaken for him as they were "built similarly."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Taylor reiterated the situation, but clarified that the "misidentification did not have a big impact on costs and the investigation.

"Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing," Taylor said. "There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased. He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home."

Laundrie was then reported missing by his family the following day.

“When the family reported him [missing] on Friday. That was certainly news to us that they had not seen him,” Taylor said via WINKNews.com earlier this week. “We thought that we seen Brian initially come back into that home on that Wednesday. But we now know that that wasn’t true.”

The initial autopsy results for Laundrie were inconclusive, according to the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino on October 25.

“No manner or cause of death was determined," Bertolino said in a statement to NBC News, adding that Laundrie's remains would be sent to an anthropologist "for further evaluation."

On October 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed human remains found in Florida one day prior matched the 23-year-old.

“The FBI is grateful for the tremendous investigative support from our partners: North Port Police Department, Sarasota Police Department, Jackson Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriffs Office, Lee County Sheriffs Office, Sarasota County Sheriffs Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, the Florida Wildlife Commission, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Forest Service,” FBI Denver announced in a news release shared on its verified Twitter account.