WATCH: Pastor Tackles Gunman Who Stormed The Altar During Church Service

By Bill Galluccio

November 8, 2021

The pastor of a church in Tennessee prevented a tragedy by tackling a 26-year-old man who pulled out a gun during Sunday's (November 7) service. Dezire Baganda was sitting in the front row at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church when he suddenly ran onto the altar brandishing a handgun.

Baganda told everybody to get up and pointed the gun at the congregation. While Baganda was focused on the people sitting in the pews, Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana got up and made his way behind the altar and tackled him to the ground as terrified worshippers got up and ran for the exit.

Several parishioners rushed to assist Ndikumana and disarm and detain Baganda until the police arrived. Baganda was taken into custody and is facing 15 counts of felony aggravated assault. His bail was set at $375,000, and officials said they expect to file more charges against him.

"I would say that God used me because I felt like I was going to use the back door as an example as going on by trying to go behind him. And then I felt the feeling that I would go and grab him… and that's what happened," Ndikumana told WKRN.

Baganda was not a member of the church but had attended services there in the past. Last February, he was asked to leave for interrupting the priests. He reportedly told authorities that he was Jesus and that all schools and churches needed to be shot up.

"God wanted to show that he's a powerful God," Ndikumana said. "One main thing I said, we had faith."

