Brantley Gilbert Honors 'All Those Who Have Served' In His New Music Video

Brantley Gilbert aims for his new music video to serve as a tribute to U.S. military members. The “One Hell of an Amen” singer-songwriter premiered his latest project in honor of Veteran’s Day (November 11), and fans are showing appreciation for Gilbert’s support.

Gilbert released “Gone But Not Forgotten” earlier this year, first sharing the then-never-before-heard song on his social media channels. At that time, it earned heartfelt appreciation from military families and veterans, plus comments from fans urging Gilbert to officially release it:

“Gone but not forgotten/ All those memories, we got 'em/ These small towns change/ And glory fades like all our yesterdays/ Gone but not forgotten/ Gone but not forgotten”

Now, Gilbert debuted the “Gone But Not Forgotten” music video on Tuesday (November 9), explaining in a new post that it “felt right”: “With #veteransday around the corner, it felt right to honor all those who have served with an official music video for #gonebutnotforgotten... We got to pay tribute to my grandfather and all those brave men and women who have fought to protect us back home…”

Fans who have watched the video left heartfelt comments about their own family members who have served in the military, and thanking Gilbert for the song. Watch the new music video here: