Cleveland Browns Backers Rank Among Most Likely NFL Fans To Start A Fight

Cleveland is home to some incredibly loyal sports fans — but does their passion drive fights?

US Bets wondered which NFL fans are most likely to start a fight, so the legal gambling and sports betting authority got to work. In a report shared earlier this month, US Bets says:

“Viral TikTok videos of shoving matches, scuffles and fights breaking out in the stands have become a weekly occurrence this NFL season. As the season heats up, so too will tensions among fans, but which fans are most likely to hold their own when fists start flying?

“We surveyed NFL fans around the country to find out which fan bases are the most likely to provoke a fight and which are most likely to keep the peace.”

So, what did they find out about Cleveland Browns fans? They’re among the Top 10 provokers, or fans who would start a fight:

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Chicago Bears Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Cleveland Browns

Clevelanders are also represented on the list of fans most likely to win the fight:

Philadelphia Eagles Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns

