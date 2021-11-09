Dylan Scott Shares New Song He 'May Never Record' For An Album

Dylan Scott surprised his fans on Tuesday (November 9) by sharing an unreleased song he had just written. In the Instagram video, Scott plays the emotional track on guitar while he sings along.

Though fans seemed to have a positive reaction to the song, Scott said he "may never" record this one. He didn't disclose any particular reason why he wouldn't, though.

"Drinking coffee this morning and thought I’d share this song I wrote a few weeks ago. May never record it, but it’s called 'Somebody’s Gonna Be That Man,'" Scott wrote on Instagram.

