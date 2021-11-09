Dylan Scott Shares New Song He 'May Never Record' For An Album
By Emily Lee
Dylan Scott surprised his fans on Tuesday (November 9) by sharing an unreleased song he had just written. In the Instagram video, Scott plays the emotional track on guitar while he sings along.
Though fans seemed to have a positive reaction to the song, Scott said he "may never" record this one. He didn't disclose any particular reason why he wouldn't, though.
"Drinking coffee this morning and thought I’d share this song I wrote a few weeks ago. May never record it, but it’s called 'Somebody’s Gonna Be That Man,'" Scott wrote on Instagram.
"Record it!!!" one fan enthusiastically commented. "This is beautiful put a tear in my eyes," another wrote. One fan even asked Scott to perform the song at their upcoming wedding. "I'll buy you beer and a good time with my fam in return," the fan promised.
Here are the lyrics Scott sings in the video:
Somebody's gonna hold her door / Somebody's gonna hold her hand, and take her to the mall, take pictures on their phone / Somebody's gonna be that man / Somebody's gonna love her mama, drink a beer with her dad / Kiss her goodnight, make her morning coffee just right
Somebody's gonna be that man / Somebody's gonna look in her eyes and every time think to himself 'I'm the luckiest man in the world / When she walks in the room, he'll think to himself "damn, that's my girl"
Somebody's gonna hold her, and love her and want her every chance that they can / I ain't gonna lie, anyone could be that guy / But somebody's gonna be this man.
What did you think of Scott's unreleased track? Fingers crossed it does end up on one of his albums someday!