Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprises President Biden With Gift At White House

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 9, 2021

Photo: Twitter: @POTUS

On Monday (November 8), President Joe Biden honored the Milwaukee Bucks at the White House to celebrate their 2021 NBA championship win.

The team and those a part of the organization all met on the south lawn with the President as he gave a speech congratulating them on their win.

The team was taken on a tour of the White House and posted photos and videos on Twitter of the players.

In a video posted on Twitter by the official POTUS account, while signing basketballs, MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo surprised the President with a pair of his size 17.5 shoes.

"We have a surprise for you. I really didn't know what size you were, but we brought you some shoes. It's size 17 and a half," Antetokounmpo said. The shoes were signed by both Giannis and Thanasis.

President Biden joked and said, "I don't think they will fit me. I don't think they are big enough."

Antetokounmpo went on to tell President Biden, "This is an unbelievable honor. I know for us to, for coming from Greece, Sepolia, Greece, from a little neighborhood, just being in the White House with you today, it's unbelievable."

The President responded by saying, "Well, I'm glad you're here. I'm glad you're both here."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices