Giannis Antetokounmpo Surprises President Biden With Gift At White House
By Hannah DeRuyter
November 9, 2021
On Monday (November 8), President Joe Biden honored the Milwaukee Bucks at the White House to celebrate their 2021 NBA championship win.
The team and those a part of the organization all met on the south lawn with the President as he gave a speech congratulating them on their win.
The team was taken on a tour of the White House and posted photos and videos on Twitter of the players.
In a video posted on Twitter by the official POTUS account, while signing basketballs, MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo surprised the President with a pair of his size 17.5 shoes.
"We have a surprise for you. I really didn't know what size you were, but we brought you some shoes. It's size 17 and a half," Antetokounmpo said. The shoes were signed by both Giannis and Thanasis.
President Biden joked and said, "I don't think they will fit me. I don't think they are big enough."
Antetokounmpo went on to tell President Biden, "This is an unbelievable honor. I know for us to, for coming from Greece, Sepolia, Greece, from a little neighborhood, just being in the White House with you today, it's unbelievable."
The President responded by saying, "Well, I'm glad you're here. I'm glad you're both here."
Can’t wait to take these out for a spin. Great to host you today, @Giannis_An34. pic.twitter.com/kfcSKAe7Cv— President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2021