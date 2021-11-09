Jennifer Aniston's 'Influencer Fail' Has Fans Confused

By Sarah Tate

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is still adjusting to the "influencer" lifestyle but a recent video she posted on Instagram is leaving fans confused.

Back in 2019, the Friends star joined the platform and has since grown her account to more than 38 million followers. As is typical for many celebrities on social media, she also occasionally posts photos and videos advertising products to her fans. On Monday (November 8), however, she posted a video that many people are calling an "influencer fail," per the Daily Mail.

In the video, Aniston is seen promoting a Vital Proteins product called Collagen Creamer, adding a scoop of the powder into a mug followed by coffee and topped with foam.

Or is it?

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that the the person making the coffee had a different nail color than The Morning Show actress has on later in the clip. See your yourself in the video below.

Commenters were quick to add their take on the fail, with one person writing, "OMG the naillsss! It's so obvious!" while another said, "Who made the coffee? Tag her we wanna see."

Others believe Aniston may have filmed the video over several days, leading to the nail color discrepancy. According to the Daily Mail, some pointed out that the person seen making the coffee has a tattoo on her wrist that appears similar to one Aniston also sports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices