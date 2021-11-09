Jennifer Aniston's 'Influencer Fail' Has Fans Confused
By Sarah Tate
November 9, 2021
Jennifer Aniston is still adjusting to the "influencer" lifestyle but a recent video she posted on Instagram is leaving fans confused.
Back in 2019, the Friends star joined the platform and has since grown her account to more than 38 million followers. As is typical for many celebrities on social media, she also occasionally posts photos and videos advertising products to her fans. On Monday (November 8), however, she posted a video that many people are calling an "influencer fail," per the Daily Mail.
In the video, Aniston is seen promoting a Vital Proteins product called Collagen Creamer, adding a scoop of the powder into a mug followed by coffee and topped with foam.
Or is it?
Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that the the person making the coffee had a different nail color than The Morning Show actress has on later in the clip. See your yourself in the video below.
Commenters were quick to add their take on the fail, with one person writing, "OMG the naillsss! It's so obvious!" while another said, "Who made the coffee? Tag her we wanna see."
Others believe Aniston may have filmed the video over several days, leading to the nail color discrepancy. According to the Daily Mail, some pointed out that the person seen making the coffee has a tattoo on her wrist that appears similar to one Aniston also sports.