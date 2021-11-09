Jennifer Aniston's 'Influencer Fail' Has Fans Confused

Jennifer Aniston is still adjusting to the "influencer" lifestyle but a recent video she posted on Instagram is leaving fans confused.

Back in 2019, the Friends star joined the platform and has since grown her account to more than 38 million followers. As is typical for many celebrities on social media, she also occasionally posts photos and videos advertising products to her fans. On Monday (November 8), however, she posted a video that many people are calling an "influencer fail," per the Daily Mail.

In the video, Aniston is seen promoting a Vital Proteins product called Collagen Creamer, adding a scoop of the powder into a mug followed by coffee and topped with foam.

Or is it?

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out that the the person making the coffee had a different nail color than The Morning Show actress has on later in the clip. See your yourself in the video below.