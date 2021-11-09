Members Of Public Can Lay Flowers At The Tomb Of The Unknown Solider

For the first time in nearly 100 years, members of the public will be allowed to walk across the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier plaza and lay flowers to honor the unidentified soldiers who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been the final resting place for three unidentified soldiers who lost their lives during World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. The monument has come to stand as a symbol for all of the missing and unidentified soldiers, with millions of people from all over the world coming to pay their respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Tomb has been guarded by soldiers 24/7 since 1937, and in 1948, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," was tasked with keeping a permanent presence at the monument. From October 1 through March 31, there is a special ceremony every hour marking the changing of the guards. From April 1 through September 30, the guards change every 30 minutes.

Arlington National Cemetary describes the solemn duty of soldiers tasked with watching over the monument.

The Guard marches 21 steps down the black mat behind the Tomb, turns and faces east for 21 seconds, turns and faces north for 21 seconds, and then takes 21 steps down the mat. Next, the Guard executes a sharp "shoulder-arms" movement to place his/her weapon on the shoulder closest to the visitors, signifying that he or she stands between the Tomb and any possible threat. The number 21 symbolizes the highest symbolic military honor that can be bestowed: the 21-gun salute.

The ability for members of the public to lay flowers is part of the centennial celebration marking the Tomb's 100th anniversary. People will be able to visit on November 9 and 10 to pay their respects. On Veteran's Day, Arlington National Cemetary will host a joint honors procession and a flyover that will be open to the public. Following the procession, President Joe Biden will participate in a private wreath-laying ceremony.

"As you lay your flower, we at Arlington encourage you to reflect on the meaning of the Tomb. By the simple act of laying a flower, you are not only honoring the three unknowns buried here but all unknown or missing American service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation," Tim Frank, the Arlington National Cemetery's historian, said.