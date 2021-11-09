'Squid Game' Director Speaks About The Future Of The Show

By Kelly Fisher

November 9, 2021

Los Angeles Screening Of Netflix's "Squid Game" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

“Squid Game” creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that “we are talking about season two.”

Hwang dished about the next season of the international hit show during a red carpet event in Los Angeles on Monday night (November 8), according to the Associated Press. That’s when he confirmed to news outlets:

“It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages. I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a season two and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season, so I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when, I cannot tell you now. He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world.”

Netflix confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday (November 9) that “Squid Game” season 2 is “in discussions, but not yet confirmed.” Netflix describes “Squid Game” as a TV thriller starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-jun, following “hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

Watch Hwang talk about “Squid Game” season 2 here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices