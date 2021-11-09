'Squid Game' Director Speaks About The Future Of The Show

“Squid Game” creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that “we are talking about season two.”

Hwang dished about the next season of the international hit show during a red carpet event in Los Angeles on Monday night (November 8), according to the Associated Press. That’s when he confirmed to news outlets:

“It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages. I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a season two and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season, so I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when, I cannot tell you now. He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world.”

Netflix confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday (November 9) that “Squid Game” season 2 is “in discussions, but not yet confirmed.” Netflix describes “Squid Game” as a TV thriller starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-jun, following “hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

Watch Hwang talk about “Squid Game” season 2 here: