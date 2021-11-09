Vancouver Man Accused Of Killing His Wife 'To Fulfill A Prophecy'

A Washington man accused of fatally stabbing his wife offered police a bizarre and chilling motive, according to KATU on Monday (November 8).

Sunday morning (November 7), Vancouver Police responded reports of an assault at a home on F Street near E 24th Street. Authorities reportedly found 45-year-old Michael Murrah outside the house and holding a knife.

They also discovered a woman with multiple stab wounds inside the home. She was rushed to a local hospital and later died, according to reports. Officers said they found an unharmed 8-year-old child inside the house, as well.

Court documents say Murrah told authorities he stabbed someone he identified as "starbeast." He said he killed the starbeast "to fulfull a prophecy," reporters learned from court records.

Murrah was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case, according to police. The victim hasn't been identified by name as of Tuesday afternoon (November 9). Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The Columbian gave more details about Murrah and his estranged wife's relationship leading up to the killing. Reporters say the victim was "denied a full protection order against her husband, despite her claims that he had physically and emotionally abused her and their young son."

Similar crimes have been committed for strange reasons over the last few months. Back in September, a West Virginia man allegedly tried to kill his parents "to get the demons out." Another incident saw a Texas man reportedly attacking his relatives and even burning down a house over the Bible.