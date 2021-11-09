Vancouver Man Accused Of Killing His Wife 'To Fulfill A Prophecy'

By Zuri Anderson

November 9, 2021

Police officer arresting a young man at night
Photo: Getty Images

A Washington man accused of fatally stabbing his wife offered police a bizarre and chilling motive, according to KATU on Monday (November 8).

Sunday morning (November 7), Vancouver Police responded reports of an assault at a home on F Street near E 24th Street. Authorities reportedly found 45-year-old Michael Murrah outside the house and holding a knife.

They also discovered a woman with multiple stab wounds inside the home. She was rushed to a local hospital and later died, according to reports. Officers said they found an unharmed 8-year-old child inside the house, as well.

Court documents say Murrah told authorities he stabbed someone he identified as "starbeast." He said he killed the starbeast "to fulfull a prophecy," reporters learned from court records.

Murrah was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case, according to police. The victim hasn't been identified by name as of Tuesday afternoon (November 9). Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The Columbian gave more details about Murrah and his estranged wife's relationship leading up to the killing. Reporters say the victim was "denied a full protection order against her husband, despite her claims that he had physically and emotionally abused her and their young son."

Similar crimes have been committed for strange reasons over the last few months. Back in September, a West Virginia man allegedly tried to kill his parents "to get the demons out." Another incident saw a Texas man reportedly attacking his relatives and even burning down a house over the Bible.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices