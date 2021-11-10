2021 CMA Awards: See The Best Red Carpet Fashion
By Emily Lee
November 10, 2021
The CMA Awards returned to its former glory on Wednesday (November 10). Country music’s biggest stars were dressed to impress this year, arriving at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in show-stopping ensembles. Everybody was looking their absolute best!
Here are the stunning fashion moments from the 2021 CMA Awards.
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer
Photo: Getty Images
Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black
Photo: Getty Images
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini
Photo: Getty Images
Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson
Photo: Getty Images
Maddie and Tae
Photo: Getty Images
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale
Photo: Getty Images
Old Dominion
Photo: Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Photo: Getty Images North America
Hardy and Caleigh Ryan
Photo: Getty Images
Gabby Barrett
Photo: Getty Images
Chris Young
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Slater
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Alecia Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Breland
Photo: Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Photo: Getty Images