2021 CMA Awards: See The Best Red Carpet Fashion

By Emily Lee

November 10, 2021

The CMA Awards returned to its former glory on Wednesday (November 10). Country music’s biggest stars were dressed to impress this year, arriving at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in show-stopping ensembles. Everybody was looking their absolute best!

Here are the stunning fashion moments from the 2021 CMA Awards.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Maddie and Tae

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Old Dominion

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Hardy and Caleigh Ryan

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Gabby Barrett

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Chris Young

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Emma Slater

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Smith

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Alecia Davis

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Breland

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images
