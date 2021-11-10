Amber Alert: Georgia Police Continue Search For 1-Year-Old Blaise Barnett

DeKalb County authorities are still looking for Blaise Barnett, a 1-year-old who was abducted in Clarkston overnight.

The Clarkston Police Department issued an Amber Alert, reporting that Barnett was abducted from 1000 Montreal Road in the early morning hours on Wednesday (November 10), around 1 a.m. Police said in a post shared on Facebook:

“(Blaise) Barnett was seated inside this 2002 Ford Explorer when it was stolen from in front of his home.The vehicle (pictured above) has a temporary tag # P2722946. Blace is wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs printed on it.”

Law enforcement officials have since found the stolen SUV, according to reports from WSB-TV and other local news outlets. The vehicle was located along Memorial College Avenue around 11:45 a.m.; however, the child was not inside the car. The FBI has joined local agencies in search of the missing child, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an Amber Alert for him, WSB-TV notes.

The boy’s mother, Deonna Bray, delivered an emotional plea in an interview with 11 Alive: “If he's cold, just keep him warm. I know he's crying right now. Don't get upset at the crying. He's just a baby. He doesn't know what's going on. He doesn't know who you are. Don't get irritated. I beg you.”

Find more information from the Clarkston Police Department here: