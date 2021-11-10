Arizona Salvation Army Gets Unusual Donation In Red Kettle

A Salvation Army location in Quartzite, Arizona received a very unique donation, reported ABC 15. Someone dropped a gold tooth into the donation kettle last week.

Manager of the organization's service center and thrift store in Quartzite, Lee-Ann Henle, said, "We have no idea who left us this generous and clever gift, but we are most grateful."

According to the Salvation Army, the gold tooth weighs about five grams and has a value of around $300.

Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild with the Salvation Army explained that they have definitely received interesting donations like this before. Wild said, "In the past, Red Kettles across the country have received gold coins, valuable jewelry and checks of large dollar amounts, but this gold tooth is right up there on the list of unusual donations."

Regardless of how unusual, the donations are still very appreciated. Wild said, "From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank the person who left us this wonderful gift."

Donations to the Salvation Army, including the gold tooth, go directly to giving food to families in need, as well as paying the bills for families and providing Christmas toys for kids.

