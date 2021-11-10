Arizona Salvation Army Gets Unusual Donation In Red Kettle

By Ginny Reese

November 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Salvation Army location in Quartzite, Arizona received a very unique donation, reported ABC 15. Someone dropped a gold tooth into the donation kettle last week.

Manager of the organization's service center and thrift store in Quartzite, Lee-Ann Henle, said, "We have no idea who left us this generous and clever gift, but we are most grateful."

According to the Salvation Army, the gold tooth weighs about five grams and has a value of around $300.

Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild with the Salvation Army explained that they have definitely received interesting donations like this before. Wild said, "In the past, Red Kettles across the country have received gold coins, valuable jewelry and checks of large dollar amounts, but this gold tooth is right up there on the list of unusual donations."

Regardless of how unusual, the donations are still very appreciated. Wild said, "From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank the person who left us this wonderful gift."

Donations to the Salvation Army, including the gold tooth, go directly to giving food to families in need, as well as paying the bills for families and providing Christmas toys for kids.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices