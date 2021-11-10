Father Who Left Toddler To Die In Burning Car Sentenced To 28 Years In Jail

A South Carolina father has been sentenced to 28 years in jail after he left his daughter to die in a burning car. Imhotep O. Norman fled from police officers after they tried to pull him over for speeding in April 2019.

Norman drove over the highway median and continued to run from the police as his car burst into flames. During the pursuit, he tossed a backpack of illegal drugs out of the window, which was later recovered.

Officers eventually forced Norman to the right lane, where he stopped and jumped out of the car, running into the woods.

When firefighters put out the flames, they discovered the body of his 19-month-old daughter in the car. An autopsy revealed she died from burns and acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Norman was taken into custody a few hours later and told police he thought they would be able to save his daughter.

He pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by child abuse, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of oxycodone, and possession of Xanax.

Authorities said that he must serve 85% of his sentence to be eligible for parole.