iHeartCountry One Night For Our Military: Country Stars To Honor Veterans

This Veteran's Day, iHeartRadio will help to honor and salute our military heroes during a special broadcast, iHeartCountry One Night For Our Military, featuring some of the biggest Country stars.

This year's iHeartCountry One Night For Our Military will showcase live performances from a star-studded lineup of Country artists including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Dierks Bentley, and Toby Keith.

Fans can tune in to the one-hour special broadcast of iHeartCountry One Night For Our Military on Thursday, November 11th at 7pm local time on iHeartMedia Country stations across the nation, and on the iHeartRadio app on iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.

Listeners can further support our country's heroes by making a donation to First Responders Children's Foundation. The organization helps support first responder families who are enduring financial hardship when a first responder is killed or injured in the line of duty. Donations can be made via First Responders Children's Foundation's website.