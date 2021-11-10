When Jared Leto was preparing to play the Joker in Suicide Squad, he allegedly sent his castmates some very questionable presents. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly about his new movie House of Gucci, the actor set the record straight about his infamous gift giving, claiming that his prior eyebrow-raising comments were made "in jest."

"99.9 percent of what people read is bulls**t," he said, clarifying that "there were no used condoms" or other scandalous items given to his co-stars.

"Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure," he added. "It's all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having a goof."

So what did he actually give his fellow actors? "The only gifts I ever gave Margot [Robbie] were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you'd get as a joke at a party," Leto confessed. "I'm playing a guy called the Joker, it's okay to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it's not up to other people on the internet to create those lines...I'm an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don't like it, basically, you can kiss my a**."