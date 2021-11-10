Jared Leto Explains The Infamous Gifts He Gave 'Suicide Squad' Castmates

By Katrina Nattress

November 10, 2021

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios And Universal Pictures Presents The UK Premiere Of "House of Gucci" - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images Europe

When Jared Leto was preparing to play the Joker in Suicide Squad, he allegedly sent his castmates some very questionable presents. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly about his new movie House of Gucci, the actor set the record straight about his infamous gift giving, claiming that his prior eyebrow-raising comments were made "in jest."

"99.9 percent of what people read is bulls**t," he said, clarifying that "there were no used condoms" or other scandalous items given to his co-stars.

"Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure," he added. "It's all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having a goof."

So what did he actually give his fellow actors? "The only gifts I ever gave Margot [Robbie] were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you'd get as a joke at a party," Leto confessed. "I'm playing a guy called the Joker, it's okay to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it's not up to other people on the internet to create those lines...I'm an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don't like it, basically, you can kiss my a**."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices