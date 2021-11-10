Jennifer Hudson & Chris Stapleton Team Up For Epic Aretha Franklin Tribute

By Emily Lee

November 11, 2021

This is the collaboration we never knew we needed.

On Wednesday (November 10), Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton teamed up at the 2021 CMA Awards to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin. The duo sang an epic medley of Franklin's hits, including a show-stopping rendition of 'You Are My Sunshine.'

Earlier this year, Hudson starred as Franklin in the biopic Respect. The film followed Franklin's career "from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international superstardom," as well as depicted her more personal journey of "finding her voice." Starring as Franklin, of course, means Hudson is quite familiar with the singer's catalog.

Though Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul, she had roots in the country music scene, as well. Over her storied career, she covered Willie Nelson's 'Night Life' and teamed up with Faith Hill on Aretha: A Woman Falling Out of Love. Upon her 2018 passing, Nelson said of his friend's musical abilities: "She could turn any song into a hymn."

As the camera cut to the audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Hudson and Stapleton had country music's biggest stars on their feet throughout the performance. From Breland and HARDY to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, everybody was dancing along to the music with big smiles on their faces.

Not only did Hudson and Stapleton make an impression on their peers, but fans at home also took to social media to praise the memorable performance. "Best performance of the entire night!" one fan praised. "So Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton just took me to church," another chimed in.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices