Kane Brown & Chris Young Show Off Their 'Famous Friends' Yearbook Photos

By Emily Lee

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Now that's a throwback.

During their performance of 'Famous Friends' at the 2021 CMA Awards, Kane Brown and Chris Young turned the spotlight on their county music peers. As they sang about having "friends in high places on these small-town roads," yearbook photos of country music's biggest stars flashed on the screen behind them.

Fans got a glimpse of what stars like Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and more looked like as teenagers. When the camera caught Bentley's reaction to his photo popping up on the screen, he seemed a bit surprised to be faced with his younger self.

When Young and Brown first dropped 'Famous Friends' last year, it wasn't country music stars they had in mind. All the names referenced in the lyrics are people they actually know from their own hometowns. They even reference the counties they grew up in, as well.

“The hook of the song is basically, ’I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of.’ It’s talking about people who are from your hometown,” Young explained to CMT. “You might not know them here, like if I’m in some big city somewhere. But when I go back home, I’ve got some famous friends."

Though the song isn't about Young and Brown's fellow music artists, fans were loving the fun twist they put on their performance on Wednesday (November 10). "That was great!!!" one fan enthusiastically tweeted. "That was the best," another fan added. "What a great idea."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices