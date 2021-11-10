Kane Brown & Chris Young Show Off Their 'Famous Friends' Yearbook Photos
By Emily Lee
November 11, 2021
Now that's a throwback.
During their performance of 'Famous Friends' at the 2021 CMA Awards, Kane Brown and Chris Young turned the spotlight on their county music peers. As they sang about having "friends in high places on these small-town roads," yearbook photos of country music's biggest stars flashed on the screen behind them.
Fans got a glimpse of what stars like Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and more looked like as teenagers. When the camera caught Bentley's reaction to his photo popping up on the screen, he seemed a bit surprised to be faced with his younger self.
It's the yearbook pictures in the back for me! 🥺❤️ @ChrisYoungMusic & @kanebrown got us in our feelings at the #CMAAwards! pic.twitter.com/nhL04U4J0I— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
When Young and Brown first dropped 'Famous Friends' last year, it wasn't country music stars they had in mind. All the names referenced in the lyrics are people they actually know from their own hometowns. They even reference the counties they grew up in, as well.
“The hook of the song is basically, ’I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of.’ It’s talking about people who are from your hometown,” Young explained to CMT. “You might not know them here, like if I’m in some big city somewhere. But when I go back home, I’ve got some famous friends."
Though the song isn't about Young and Brown's fellow music artists, fans were loving the fun twist they put on their performance on Wednesday (November 10). "That was great!!!" one fan enthusiastically tweeted. "That was the best," another fan added. "What a great idea."