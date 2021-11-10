Kane Brown & Chris Young Show Off Their 'Famous Friends' Yearbook Photos

When Young and Brown first dropped 'Famous Friends' last year, it wasn't country music stars they had in mind. All the names referenced in the lyrics are people they actually know from their own hometowns. They even reference the counties they grew up in, as well.

“The hook of the song is basically, ’I’ve got some famous friends you’ve probably never heard of.’ It’s talking about people who are from your hometown,” Young explained to CMT. “You might not know them here, like if I’m in some big city somewhere. But when I go back home, I’ve got some famous friends."

Though the song isn't about Young and Brown's fellow music artists, fans were loving the fun twist they put on their performance on Wednesday (November 10). "That was great!!!" one fan enthusiastically tweeted. "That was the best," another fan added. "What a great idea."