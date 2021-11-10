The CMA Awards returned on Wednesday (November 10) for the biggest night in country music. The performers definitely gave it their all when taking the stage at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, especially when it came to Keith Urban's 'Wild Hearts.'

With a dramatic entrance starting out on the streets of Nashville, Urban dedicated his performance to the drifters, dreams, and born-to-be rockstars out there. As fans of Urban know, these are the people he shouts in the song's chorus, as well.

For Urban, this song is quite personal. He pulls from his own experience of wanting to grow up to be a musician more than anything. In the lyrics, he encourages those with the same dream to keep going.

"Has anyone ever told you / You'll never amount to anything / You're just wasting your time / Chasing the tail-of-a-dragon kind of dream," Urban sings. "But I'm here to tell you / Anything can happen in this life / If you got the heart and the passion / And a God lit fire inside."