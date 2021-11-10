Mass. Woman Uses Superstition To Win $2 Million In Lottery Game

A Southwick woman won a $2 million prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery with a successful superstition.

WHDH reports Kathyann Pellegrini chose the winning ticket in the Massachusetts State Lottery''s "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" instant ticket game because it was in bin #16, her father's birthday.

Pellegrini chose the one-time prize of $1.3 million (before taxes) and said she planned to use a portion of her winnings to buy and donate jackets, hats, gloves and mittens to people in need for the upcoming winter season.

The ticket was purchased at Southwick Foodmart at 610 College Highway in Southwick and the store will receive a $20,000 bonus for the sale.

Earlier this year, a Burlington woman won $2 million playing the same game and said she planned to put her winnings toward her children's tuition.

Rebecca Amaral chose the cash option to receive a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes) after purchasing the "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" at Cumberland Farms in Reading, according to a news release shared on the Massachusetts Lottery's official website.

In June, Zohrab Lalayan, another Burlington resident, won a $1 million playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$10,000,000 Gold" instant ticket game, according to a news release shared on the Massachusetts Lottery's website.

Lalayan also chose the cash option, which equaled a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Nouria located at 198 Cambridge Street in Burlington.