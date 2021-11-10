Miranda Lambert Celebrates Her 38th Birthday As She Opens Up The CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert took to the stage at this year's Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10, opening up the show. The singer wore an eye-catching jumpsuit completed with red frills. Her grooving set started off with a grooving rendition of "Mama's Broken Heart," and a soft rendition of "Bluebird." While the show marked the first time Lambert opened up the CMA Awards, the day is also special for the singer, as she's celebrating her 38th birthday Wednesday night.

Cramming in a variety of each of her songs within her set, Miranda Lambert showed why she was such an inspiration. "Little Red Wagon" and "Gunpowder and Lead" rounded up Lambert's setlist for the night, her performance going through each of her biggest hits.

Lambert's enthusiasm marked the beginning of Country's Biggest Night, and kicked off the night. She's snagged nominations in the Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year categories, and guaranteed that the CMA Awards were going to be a stunning night.

Earlier this year, Lambert revealed that she's been aiming to learn more about LGBTQ+ allyship as she celebrates her brother, luke, and his husband, Mark. The singer began teasing a follow-up to her 2019 record, Wildcard, earlier this year. The record will follow her recent record, The Marfa Tapes, which was a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and will be the country singer's first solo record in more than two years. However, fans are still waiting for more information about her upcoming project.

While she's been plotting out new music, Lambert has been busy with her new Nashville restaurant, Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina. The restaurant opened its doors last May, and Lambert became the first woman to own a bar on Broadway in Nashville.