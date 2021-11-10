New Car Vending Machine Opens Up In Utah

Utah now has a new, exciting way to buy a car, reported ABC 4. A new car vending machine is opening up in Lehi.

Carvana, known for its famous car vending machines, is opening up its newest location right here in the state. The vending machine will stand eight stories high with the capacity to hold up to 27 vehicles.

This is the 29th car vending machine in the United States, and the first of its kind in Utah.

The new vending machine will be located at 2950 N Triumph Way in Lehi. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

So how does it work?

Customers can shop for a car online and then schedule a time to pick it up from the vending machine. At the vending machine, a Carvana employee will meet the customers on site and give them an oversized coin to activate the vending process. Customers will be able to watch their cars being processed through the machine.

Click here for more information about the new car vending machine.