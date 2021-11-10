Ohio Lottery: Chagrin Falls Woman 'Scratched Her Way' To $1 Million

Scratch-off lottery tickets don’t often yield million-dollar prizes, but a Chagrin Falls woman is one of the lucky winners.

The Ohio Lottery confirmed in a press release that “Margaret Sanders of Chagrin Falls has a big reason to smile after she scratched her way to a $1,000,000 prize on Max the Money.” Sanders will get $40,000 a year for the next 25 years, which will end up at $28,800 a year after mandatory state and federal taxes, the release states. Sanders bought the winning ticket at Bainbridge Food Mart, located at 17800 Chillicothe Rd.

The Ohio Lottery notes that Max the Money is a $30 scratch-off game with overall odds of winning at 1 in 2.87. Here’s how to play:

“If any one or more of YOUR NUMBERS match any of the WINNING NUMBERS, you win the prize shown below your matching number(s). Reveal a ‘10X’ symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown! Reveal a ‘20X’ symbol, win 20 TIMES the prize shown! Reveal a ‘50X’ symbol, win 50 TIMES the prize shown! Reveal a ‘200X’ symbol, win 200 TIMES the prize shown! Reveal a MONEYBAG Moneybag symbol and win $100 automatically! Reveal a MAX symbol, win ALL 25 prizes shown!”