One Wisconsin City Is Among The Top 10 Worst Cities For Donut Lovers

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 10, 2021

Having a donut in the morning is a nice sweet treat to get your day started. Whether it's from a fancy donut shop down the street or your local bakery, nothing is better than indulging in a delicious sugar-filled bite in the morning.

Some cities around the United States are better suited than others for those that are obsessed with donuts. Rent.com did some research within 150 of the largest cities to find which areas are best for donuts.

Here is how Rent.com found its data:

"To find the best cities for donuts, we looked at the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. according to the Census Bureau's population estimates. We then used a database of more than 8 million business listings to determine the count of donut shops in any given city."

They also calculated the proportion of donuts, donut shops per square mile, and donut shops per population.

So, which Wisconsin city is the worst for those that are donut-obsessed?

Milwaukee. Milwaukee was listed as the 10th worst city for donut lovers.

According to the report, here are the 10 worst cities for donut lovers:

  1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  2. Montgomery, Alabama
  3. Spokane, Washington
  4. Laredo, Texas
  5. Anchorage, Arkansas
  6. Brownsville, Texas
  7. Memphis, Tennessee
  8. Madison, Wisconsin
  9. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  10. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Here are the top 10 best cities for donut lovers:

  1. Worcester, Massachusetts
  2. Rochester, New York
  3. Jersey City, New Jersey
  4. Providence, Rhode Island
  5. Buffalo, New York
  6. Newark, New Jersey
  7. Boston, Massachusetts
  8. Orlando, Florida
  9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  10. McKinney, Texas

To see which cities are the best and worst for donut lovers, click here.

