Soccer Star Arrested After Teammate Is Mysteriously Assaulted

A French women's soccer star has been arrested in connection to a mysterious attack on her teammate who plays the same position.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed midfielder Aminata Diallo was "was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players last Thursday evening," in a statement shared on its official website Wednesday (November 10).

Diallo's teammate and fellow midfielder Keira Hamraoui was reportedly "beaten by masked men wielding an iron bar" during an attack earlier this month, according to French newspaper L'Equipe via the New York Daily News.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed," the club said in the statement. "Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

Hamraoui was reportedly injured during the attack and replaced by Diallo for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Real Madrid.

A source with knowledge of Diallo's arrest said an "internal rivalry" is believed to be the cause of the attack as Hamraoui was only beaten in the legs and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Diallo reportedly offered Hamraoui a ride home after a team dinner on November 4 before the vehicle two men stopped the vehicle Diallo was driving.

Diallo was reportedly held by one of the men while the other beat Hamraoui with an iron bar, which resulted in Hamraoui needing stitches on her hands and legs and missing the Champions League match, the New York Times reports.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed it "is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts" and will monitor "the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

The incident was trending on Twitter Wednesday (November 10) along with "Tonya Harding," a reference to a similar incident in which the American figure skater orchestrated an attack on fellow U.S. skating rival Nancy Kerrigan while both were competing for the 1994 Winter Olympics.