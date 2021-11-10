These Oregon Cities Are Among 2022's Best Places To Retire

There's no shame in thinking of retirement plans early. Some people dream of soaking up the sun in Florida or chilling out in the cooler climates of New England. Others may want to retire in a smaller town, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Whatever your preferences are, a little guidance never hurts. U.S News & World Report put out their annual list ranking the best places to retire for 2021-2022. They looked at over 100 metropolitan areas and determined their rankings based on "happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates, and health care quality."

Three Oregon cities made the list: Eugene, Portland, and Salem!

Eugene was the highest-ranking Oregon city at No. 33. This is what writers said about the city:

"The city offers the best of both worlds like very few places in the United States. Self-dubbed “A Great City for the Arts and Outdoors,” Eugene has a thriving local arts and culture scene in concert with sprawling recreational options. Ballet Fantastique, the Eugene Ballet, the Eugene Opera and the Eugene Symphony head up incredible performing arts options. Visual art spills out from coffee shops and galleries with murals and street art on municipal buildings, in parks and into neighborhoods."

Portland came in the No. 34 spot, and Salem was ranked at No. 77.

Here were the Top 10 cities that are amazing for retirement:

Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Melbourne, Florida Lancaster, Pennsylvania Tampa, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Ann Arbor, Michigan Pensacola, Florida

Click here to check out U.S. News' full list.