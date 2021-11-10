Vaccinated Minnesota Vikings Player Hospitalized With COVID-19

A vaccinated player on the Minnesota Vikings was hospitalized on Tuesday (November 9) night after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that the player remains hospitalized in stable condition.

"One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID. It's serious stuff," Zimmer told reporters on Wednesday. "Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself."

"He's stable now," Zimmer added. "But it was scary."

When asked if the player had a reaction to a booster shot, Zimmer said that he was hospitalized because of COVID-19.

"No, it was COVID. I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something -- he had a hard time breathing," Zimmer explained.

According to ESPN, the player was offensive guard Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday. The Vikings have been dealing with a COVID outbreak that has seen multiple players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including linebacker Ryan Connelly, offensive lineman Tim Parris, center Garrett Bradbury, and defensive back Harrison Smith, who was added to the list 90 minutes before Sunday's 34-31 loss at Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Vikings are traveling to Los Angeles, where they will play the Chargers this Sunday.