WATCH: Crew Filming TV Show In New York City Saves Teen Run Over By Car

When a 14-year-old boy was run over by an SUV in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, the cast and crew of the TV show Gravesend rushed over to help.

The boy, Nam Phuong, was walking his dog about a block from where the TV show was filming when an 80-year-old driver lost control of her SUV. She struck a parked car and then ran over Phuong on the sidewalk, pinning him underneath the vehicle.

When actor William DeMeo heard what happened, he rushed over to help, along with other members of the crew.

"My producer, Michele Francesko, she grabbed me and said there's a kid underneath the car, and all of the sudden, it was chaos," DeMeo told WNBC.

"We heard the boy screaming, and we'd seen his leg kicking; his leg was visible."

Surveillance video showed around a dozen people surrounding the SUV and lifting it off Phuong.

"We were a little nervous, afraid if we lifted and God forbid it falls on him, or if it was attached to a part of his body," DeMeo said. "As a team, we lifted up the car, and I see the boy, and he was bleeding from his head."

The teen was rushed to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Dat Phuong, the teen's father, thanked DeMeo and the other Good Samaritans who rushed over to help his son.

"I just want to thank everybody who helped me, helped pull my son out, pushed the car back so we could pull my son out," he told WABC.