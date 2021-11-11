Adoptive Parents Of Missing Hawaiian Girl Charged With Murder

The adoptive parents of a young girl from Hawaii who was reported missing in September have been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities accused Isaac and Lehua Kalua of killing Isabella "Ariel" Kalua in August, roughly one month before they reported her missing to the police.

They told investigators that they last saw her on September 12, when they put her to bed. A massive eight-day search was launched to find Isabella, which included the Honolulu Police Department, the FBI, and hundreds of people from the community.

Isabella would have turned seven years old last week.

"It's clear that [Isabella] was loved and missed by many people," Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said. "Unfortunately, what began as a search for a missing girl turned into a murder investigation focused on the Kaluas. We believe that the evidence leads to the Kaluas and no one else."

Officials did not provide details about the evidence they have against the couple. Investigators have not recovered Isabella's body and have not determined how she died. They said the investigation is ongoing and have asked anybody who had contact with the Kaluas in August and September to call the police.

Isaac and Kalua are being held without bond. Their other four children have been taken into custody by Child Welfare Services.