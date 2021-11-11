Adoptive Parents Of Missing Hawaiian Girl Charged With Murder

By Bill Galluccio

November 11, 2021

Isabella "Ariel" Kalua
Photo: Honolulu Crime Stoppers

The adoptive parents of a young girl from Hawaii who was reported missing in September have been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities accused Isaac and Lehua Kalua of killing Isabella "Ariel" Kalua in August, roughly one month before they reported her missing to the police.

They told investigators that they last saw her on September 12, when they put her to bed. A massive eight-day search was launched to find Isabella, which included the Honolulu Police Department, the FBI, and hundreds of people from the community.

Isabella would have turned seven years old last week.

"It's clear that [Isabella] was loved and missed by many people," Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said. "Unfortunately, what began as a search for a missing girl turned into a murder investigation focused on the Kaluas. We believe that the evidence leads to the Kaluas and no one else."

Officials did not provide details about the evidence they have against the couple. Investigators have not recovered Isabella's body and have not determined how she died. They said the investigation is ongoing and have asked anybody who had contact with the Kaluas in August and September to call the police.

Isaac and Kalua are being held without bond. Their other four children have been taken into custody by Child Welfare Services.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices