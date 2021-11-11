Aliens Could Be Buzzing U.S. Warships According To America's Top Spy
By Jason Hall
November 11, 2021
A top U.S. spy chief said pilots nationwide are reporting numerous UFO sightings that could be of alien origin.
Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) overseeing all 16 of the nation's spy agencies, spoke publicly at the Our Future in Space event at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday (November 10) and fielded questions about UFOs, amid the growing national security debate following years of related conspiracy theories.
Haines admitted that strange encounters with unidentified flying objects needs to be highlighted for more investigation to gain a better understanding.
"The main issues that Congress and others have been concerned about is safety of flight concerns and counterintelligence issues," Haines said at the Our Future in Space event via the Sun. "Always there’s also the question of 'is there something else that we simply do not understand, which might come extraterrestrially?"
The Sun pointed out that Haines hesitated when she said "extraterrestrially," but is now the highest-ranking intelligence official to acknowledge the possibility of alien existence.
Haines' comments come months after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a preliminary assessment on unidentified aerial phenomena in June.
In the report, the UAP Task Force admitted to receiving reports of 144 unexplained encounters between the U.S. military and UFOs and didn't rule out the possibility of alien connections, though still not explicitly selling the theory either.