Aliens Could Be Buzzing U.S. Warships According To America's Top Spy

A top U.S. spy chief said pilots nationwide are reporting numerous UFO sightings that could be of alien origin.

Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) overseeing all 16 of the nation's spy agencies, spoke publicly at the Our Future in Space event at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday (November 10) and fielded questions about UFOs, amid the growing national security debate following years of related conspiracy theories.

Haines admitted that strange encounters with unidentified flying objects needs to be highlighted for more investigation to gain a better understanding.

"The main issues that Congress and others have been concerned about is safety of flight concerns and counterintelligence issues," Haines said at the Our Future in Space event via the Sun. "Always there’s also the question of 'is there something else that we simply do not understand, which might come extraterrestrially?"