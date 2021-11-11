Becky Lynch Addresses Incident, Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair

Last month, Lynch and Flair were reportedly involved in a "backstage confrontation" after a segment on Friday Night SmackDown in which they swapped championships amid being selected by opposite shows.

PWInsider.com reported the two exchanged "loud words" over Flair disrespecting Lynch by "trying to make her look bad" during the live segment in which Flair -- the then-RAW Women's champion but recently drafted to SmackDown -- and Lynch -- the then-SmackDown Women's champion but recently drafted to RAW -- were booked to hand over their new show's respective titles to each other.

The report confirmed the situation "was heated but did not get physical" between the two top stars.

Flair reportedly "voiced concerns" about her character potentially looking weak during the segment prior to the show's live broadcast, which WWE attempted to air as originally planned.

During the live broadcast, Lynch attempted to grab the title from Flair, who instead pulled it away and threw it on the ground, which reportedly varied from WWE's script.

On-screen authority figure Sonya Deville demanded Flair retrieve the belt and hand it to her, which Flair did, before Deville asked Lynch to hand over her title, which she instead shoved at Flair.

Initally, PWInsider reported that Lynch shoving the title wasn't planned, however, clarified that it was, but occurred "differently" after Flair dropped the belt intentionally.

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports "no one involved" with the segment "was happy about the title switch and it was debated throughout the day" prior to SmackDown's live broadcast.

Additionally, McCarthy reports that Lynch and Flair -- who were once very close friends during their run in WWE's NXT developmental system and their inital years on the main roster -- have had a strained relationship "for some time," which sources close to the situation said stemmed from Lynch calling Flair "plastic" during a promo several years ago.

Lynch is set to face Flair at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view in which champions on RAW and SmackDown face each other.

The Irish champion told Traina that matches involving opponents with real-life heat makes things "100% more difficult."

"When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

“This business is built on trust and working together that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It's an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential. But there’s intrigue there, too, because we never know, was this meant to happen? Was that not meant to happen? What’s gonna go down? There’s interest in both ways. One way, it’s the beautiful pure art of pro wrestling. The other way is a bit of a s--- show. So we’ll see what happens."

You can watch Lynch's full interview on SI.com here.