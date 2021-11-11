Carolina Panthers Make Decision On Possible Cam Newton Return

Cam Newton is officially set to return to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced they've agreed to terms with the former MVP and franchise record holder in a news release shared Thursday (November 11).

"He's back," the news release stated. "The Panthers on Thursday agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton﻿, bringing the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte, pending a physical. The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position, and offers possibilities on offense which can only help."

The Athletic's Joe Person reported the Panthers were meeting with Newton on Thursday (November 11) "with the hopes of signing him," according to a source with knowledge of the situation, prior to the official announcement.

"My sense is this is close to being done. We shall see," Person tweeted.

Newton spent his first nine NFL seasons in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Panthers to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, while winning the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2015.