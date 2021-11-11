Casanova Charged By Grand Jury In Federal Racketeering Case

Casanova will soon know his fate in his federal racketeering case.

According to reports, a grand jury has returned a new superseding indictment accusing the rapper, real name Caswell Senior, of attempted murder. The charge stems from an October 2020 incident that occurred outside of King of Diamonds nightclub in Miami, in which the Brooklyn rapper got into a verbal altercation with a man who was reportedly affiliated with a rival gang.

Reports say that Casanova asked the the man, "You want to die tonight?” before his cohort Jarrett “Jaycee” Crisler abruptly opened fire outside the venue, hitting the man in the stomach and wounding another bystander. Police say Crisler bragged about the shooting in a text message, revealing:

“Killed a ***** last night smh. It’s on the news. 2 of them I only shot twice meaning I ain’t miss a shot … Greatest shot in the world U tryna challenge me? Lol.”

The "So Brooklyn" rapper along with another co-defendant in the case, DeShawn “Don” Thomas allegedly assaulted a victim in New York and opened fire on a rival gang member in another shooting incident in Miami in 2020.